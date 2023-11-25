Grammy-nominated trio to perform in Yellowknife and Inuvik

“We’ve been so excited to come here,” says Linn Andrea Fuglseth, one of three members that form Scandinavian act Trio Mediæval.

Fuglseth and Anna Maria Friman formed their group in Oslo in 1997. Third member Jorunn Lovise Husan joined in 2018.

Fuglseth describes their music as “meditative” and “powerful,” with roots in the Middle Ages. They’ll appear at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre in Yellowknife on Saturday, then perform in Inuvik’s Igloo Church on Monday.

“The church is a dome, so the acoustic is very interesting. It’s going to be an experience for them,” said Marie Coderre, NACC’s executive and artistic director.

As well as its centre in Yellowknife, NACC provides programming to Norman Wells, Inuvik, Fort Simpson, Hay River and Fort Smith.

Coderre said the aim is to reach Inuvik with performances four times a year. A storytelling festival was supposed to have appeared there in September, but the NWT’s evacuations forced its postponement until January.

This year’s NACC program is intended to bring circumpolar countries together to create a “sharing experience,” she added, with Norwegian and Danish artist featured.

Trio Mediæval’s debut album, Words of the Angel, was nominated for best chamber music performance at the 2009 Grammy Awards. The group’s songs combine languages like Swedish, Norwegian and Latin.

“There’s not that many people singing it, so it is maybe quite new to many people,” Fuglseth said, adding that audiences should expect medieval music combined with folk songs and contemporary work.

The band was supposed to have a concert in Norman Wells, too, but flight schedules made it impossible to squeeze in the trip before their next performance in Richmond, Virginia on December 1.

Fuglseth thinks traditional songs from Norway and Sweden will resonate in the NWT.

“The music travels,” she said.

“Audiences abroad also appreciate listening to the music, even if they don’t understand the language. It is very easy to listen to.”