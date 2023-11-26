‘Multiple people in custody’ in Hilltop Apartments incident

Police told residents of a stretch of downtown Yellowknife to shelter in place on Saturday evening over what RCMP termed a “firearms complaint.”

In a 9pm news release, police said officers were on the scene at the Hilltop Apartments complex on 47 Street.

“RCMP are asking residents to shelter in place while officers respond to the complaint,” the news release stated.

By 10:40pm, RCMP spokesperson Cpl Matt Halstead said the incident remained ongoing.

“We have multiple people in custody at this point. Our Emergency Response Team is on scene. No injuries reported,” Halstead wrote.

In a video shot by one resident, a voice over a loudhailer could be heard stating repeatedly: “This is the police. You are under arrest. Come to the front door with your hands visible and surrender yourself to the police.”

Earlier in the day, police said they were investigating a suspicious death reported on the same street. So far, RCMP have not publicly linked the two events.