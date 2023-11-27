RCMP investigating suspicious death as homicide

RCMP say a suspicious death outside an apartment in Yellowknife over the weekend is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police initially reported that they were investigating a suspicious death after responding to “a report of a person who was lying on the ground” outside a residence on 47 Street on Saturday morning. They said officers found an unresponsive man who was determined to be deceased by EMS.

In an update on Monday morning, RCMP said their investigation has determined that the man, who they did not name, was a victim of a homicide.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area of Hilltop Apartments between 2-3am on Saturday to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

RCMP said they do not believe the homicide is related to a firearms complaint at the apartment complex on 47 Street later that day.

RCMP said they had arrested “multiple people” on Saturday night after investigating an allegation that a man was armed with a gun and had threatened and chased another person out of the residence.

Residents near the apartment complex had been asked to shelter in place while police completed the operation.

In a separate update on Monday, Police said they had charged Craig Strachan, 38, with pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with the conditions of a release order. RCMP said a charge for unsafe storage of a firearm is pending against another 27-year-old man, who they did not name.

The other people who were arrested on Saturday night were released without charge, according to police.