Anais Aubrey-Smith is first winner of new NTPC scholarship

Fort Smith student Anais Aubrey-Smith has been named the first recipient of an NWT Power Corporation scholarship that recognizes a long-serving employee.

Norm McBride spent nearly half a century working for the power corporation before retiring a year ago.

The new scholarship bears his name in recognition of his dedication, loyalty and contribution to the territory, NTPC said on Tuesday as it awarded $2,000 to Aubrey-Smith.

“I am honoured,” Aubrey-Smith was quoted as saying, adding she would uphold McBride’s values of commitment, determination and a strong work ethic as an engineering student at McGill University.

“I encourage youth from small communities across the North to dream big, work hard, and know that you can achieve anything you put your mind to,” Aubrey-Smith said.

Aubrey-Smith also receives a further $1,000 through NTPC’s student bursary program, which makes the same sum available to one student annually in each community served by the power corp.

NTPC said six bursaries were awarded this year, to students from Délı̨nę, Fort Smith, Hay River, Inuvik, Norman Wells and Yellowknife.