Snowfall warning for Inuvik, weirdly warm Wednesday forecast for YK

Inuvik is being told to brace for up to 20 cm of snow in the next day, while Yellowknife and parts of the South Slave could record a rare mid-December day above freezing.

Wednesday’s forecast currently predicts a high of 2C or slightly warmer in Yellowknife, Hay River, Fort Smith and Fort Simpson.

Temperatures above freezing are highly unusual in Yellowknife this deep into December.

The city’s December maximum temperature record is 2.8C, recorded on December 13, 1944. Christmas Eve in 1999 reached 2.2C.

This century, the only positive December temperature recorded at Yellowknife Airport’s weather station came on December 3, 2020 (1.4C).

Wednesday’s warmth will be accompanied by wind. Some parts of the NWT could see gusts of up to 60 km/h.

The snowfall warning in the Beaufort Delta covers Inuvik, Aklavik, Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic. In the Sahtu, Colville Lake is under an identical warning.

“Heavy snow is expected tonight and Wednesday, with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm,” Environment Canada’s advisory states.

“The heaviest snow will fall late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow will taper off Thursday morning.”