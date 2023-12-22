Truck catches fire at fuel facility outside Yellowknife Airport

Firefighters quickly contained a Friday morning fire on the grounds of the Shell fuel facility outside Yellowknife’s airport.

Few confirmed details were immediately available. Video of the scene suggested the fire was contained to a fuel truck at the Bristol Avenue compound and a small adjacent building. Submitted video of the fire.

Initial video footage published shortly after 9am showed a dangerous fire within metres of fuel storage buildings at the tank farm.

Crews worked rapidly to bring the fire under control. Yellowknife Airport’s firefighters are understood to have taken part in the response alongside municipal colleagues.

By 10:15am, fire trucks had departed the scene. A municipal enforcement blockade of Bristol Avenue has lifted.

The remains of a truck could be seen inside the compound.

There was no word regarding any injuries during the incident. RCMP and the City of Yellowknife have been approached for more information.

Firefighters in front of the remains of a truck that burned in Yellowknife on December 22, 2023. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

A municipal enforcement vehicle and workers gather outside the Shell facility during the fire. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

