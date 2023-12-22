Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Freezing rain warning for South Slave communities

Ollie Williams·
A file photo of Highway 5 November 2018. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Hay River, Enterprise, Fort Smith and Fort Resolution are being told to watch for freezing rain throughout Friday afternoon.

The advisory came from Environment and Climate Change Canada as communities to the west and north braced themselves for up to 20 cm of snow or more.

The weather system moving across southern stretches of the territory threatened to jeopardize the travel of anyone planning a last-minute road trip ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“Freezing rain is expected to begin in the Hay River region this afternoon then move eastwards through the evening,” ECCC warned in a Friday lunchtime advisory.

Expect icy and slippery conditions on stretches of highways 1, 2, 5 and 6.

