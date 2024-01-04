Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

In pictures: The NWT’s people and places in 1984

Ollie Williams·
Ernie and Wilma Manuel on a motorboat outside Fort Good Hope with their children in July 1984. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1998-051: 3147
Go back 40 years and explore NWT Archives photos of the Northwest Territories’ communities and residents as they appeared in 1984.

You might even see someone you know.

NWT Archives collections contain thousands of photos, and 1984 is a year in which some of the territory’s best-known photographers were in action.

The likes of Rene Fumoleau, Bern Will Brown and Tessa Macintosh each spent decades capturing moments in NWT residents’ lives, both at important events and going about their day-to-day business.

On this page, we’ve reproduced some highlights from 40 years ago.

Photos range from aerial images of communities as they looked that year through to events like the Pope’s abandoned visit to Fort Simpson, where thousands had gathered but fog prevented the pontiff from landing. (He eventually returned three years later.)

For some people, these images will bring back memories. For others, it might be the first time you’ve seen some things the way they used to be.

All captions shown on this page rely on information provided to the public by the NWT Archives. All images shown are dated by the archives to 1984. If you see something that you think is incorrect, let us know.

Margot Kidder, the actress who grew up in Yellowknife before achieving fame as Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve’s Superman in the 1970s, returned to the territorial capital in 1984. NWT Archives/YK Photo fonds/N-2019-001: 1201

A look inside Yellowknife’s then-new Our Place restaurant. NWT Archives/YK Photo fonds/N-2019-001: 1149
Baseball in Jean Marie River. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5954
A Wolverine Air Cessna 185 on Little Doctor Lake. NWT Archives/Timothy Garrish fonds/N-2023-002: 0899
Fort Simpson, connected by its ice bridge to the mainland. NWT Archives/Timothy Garrish fonds/N-2023-002: 0898
Outside Inuvik’s Northern Images store. NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5782
Miners at an entrance to Giant Mine in Yellowknife. NWT Archives/Emily Stillwell fonds/N-2005-006: 0301-1
One of Giant’s headframes in 1984 – no longer standing in 2024. NWT Archives/Terry Foster fonds/N-2009-006: 0031
Downtown Yellowknife in the summer of 1984. NWT Archives/Emily Stillwell fonds/N-2005-006: 0293-2
Looking down toward Old Town from the Laing Building. NWT Archives/Emily Stillwell fonds/N-2005-006: 0292-0
Alphonse Lamouelle, Johnny Dryneck, Harry Simpson, Joe Charlo, Johnny Eyekfwo and Nick Black drumming in Fort Simpson. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 7438
Margaret Brown with huskies in Colville Lake. NWT Archives/Bern Will Brown fonds/N-2001-002: 12764
Margaret with some of the latest, most adorable additions to Colville Lake’s canine community. NWT Archives/Bern Will Brown fonds/N-2001-002: 10060
The dogs in action. NWT Archives/Bern Will Brown fonds/N-2001-002: 09954
A photo from Colville Lake labelled “Kochon kids.” NWT Archives/Bern Will Brown fonds/N-2001-002: 09948
Norman Wells from the air. NWT Archives/Bern Will Brown fonds/N-2001-002: 10000
Graduation at Yellowknife’s Sir John Franklin school. NWT Archives/YK Photo fonds/N-2019-001: 1146
A moment at City Hall from January 1984, labelled by the NWT Archives as possibly being the swearing-in of Gail Cyr. NWT Archives/YK Photo fonds/N-2019-001: 1111
Helen and Sonny MacDonald await the Pope in Fort Simpson on September 18, 1984. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 7501
Resident of Délı̨nę made a chasuble – an outer garment – for the Pope. Here, it’s being modelled by Bishop O’Connor. NWT Archives/Felix Labat fonds/N-2017-012: 0369
Details of the chasuble, including the name Fort Franklin (which was changed to Délı̨nę in 1993). NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 7411
Collecting ashes from a sacred fire while awaiting the Pope. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 7516
Elder Peter Mountain waits for the Pope to arrive. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 7508
The impressive gathering-space created for the Pope. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 7499
Alas, fog rolled in and the Pope couldn’t make it. He came back in 1987, making a diversion to return to Fort Simpson and make good on his promise to visit. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 7487
According to the caption recorded by the NWT Archives, this monument was created to mark the planned papal visit. NWT Archives/Felix Labat fonds/N-2017-012: 0368
Fort Providence from the air in August 1984. NWT Archives/Ken Taylor photograph collection/N-2017-006: 0124
The NTCL Synchrolift in Hay River. NWT Archives/Ken Taylor photograph collection/N-2017-006: 0129
Homes in Wrigley. NWT Archives/Ken Taylor photograph collection/N-2017-006: 0106
This log cabin look familiar to you? It served as a “travel bureau” between City Hall and the Gerry Murphy Arena in 1984. NWT Archives/James Carmichael photograph collection/N-2017-002: 0036
Back when you couldn’t round a corner in Yellowknife without bumping into a school bus driver. NWT Archives/Mildred Young Hubbert fonds/N-2004-008: 0483
Yes, Bullocks Bistro used to be Weaver and Devore. NWT Archives/Mildred Young Hubbert fonds/N-2004-008: 0453
All those in favour of bringing back square dancing along Franklin Avenue? NWT Archives/Mildred Young Hubbert fonds/N-2004-008: 0422
Boarding a Pacific Western flight south at Yellowknife Airport. NWT Archives/Mildred Young Hubbert fonds/N-2004-008: 0412
And here’s how the airport terminal building looked. NWT Archives/Mildred Young Hubbert fonds/N-2004-008: 0409
The Bay in downtown Yellowknife. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 3179
Ernest Betsina, Mary Panegyuk and Syke Nolting. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories. Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 2773
Sir John Franklin High School band and choir conductor Roy Menagh. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 2551
Angus Beaulieu, Michael Beaulieu, Marie Rose Boucher, Dorothy Beaulieu, Lou Menez and Kevin Boucher with a memorial cross in honour of five people who had drowned, according to the NWT Archives caption. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1998-051: 3160
At the Fort Resolution sawmill. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1998-051: 3074
From left: Jim Antoine, Stanley Sanguez and Gabe Hardisty at the Dene National Assembly of 1984. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1998-051: 3017
Paul Andrew at the Dene Assembly. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 6797
The Legislative Assembly meets in Fort Smith. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 3022
Skiers in Fort Good Hope. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5990
Bill Cody skiing in Inuvik. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories. Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5962
Sharon Firth in the year of her fourth and final Olympic Games cross-country skiing appearance. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5968
Downtown Inuvik. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 2586
Inuk singer-songwriter Charlie Panagoniak performing. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5707
The end of a hockey game at the 1984 Arctic Winter Games in Yellowknife. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5623
Filling jerry cans in Fort Providence. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5600
Emily St Pierre checking dry fish at Kakisa Lake. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5605
Elise Bonnetrouge. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5522
A photo captioned by the NWT Archives as showing Julie Lacorn’s grandchildren in Fort Providence. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 3302
Mary Kraus posing beside a sculpture of her by Harold Pfeiffer at the east end of Little Doctor Lake. NWT Archives/Kraus family fonds/N-1990-022: 0013

