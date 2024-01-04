In pictures: The NWT’s people and places in 1984

Go back 40 years and explore NWT Archives photos of the Northwest Territories’ communities and residents as they appeared in 1984.

You might even see someone you know.

NWT Archives collections contain thousands of photos, and 1984 is a year in which some of the territory’s best-known photographers were in action.

The likes of Rene Fumoleau, Bern Will Brown and Tessa Macintosh each spent decades capturing moments in NWT residents’ lives, both at important events and going about their day-to-day business.

On this page, we’ve reproduced some highlights from 40 years ago.

Photos range from aerial images of communities as they looked that year through to events like the Pope’s abandoned visit to Fort Simpson, where thousands had gathered but fog prevented the pontiff from landing. (He eventually returned three years later.)

For some people, these images will bring back memories. For others, it might be the first time you’ve seen some things the way they used to be.

All captions shown on this page rely on information provided to the public by the NWT Archives. All images shown are dated by the archives to 1984. If you see something that you think is incorrect, let us know.

Margot Kidder, the actress who grew up in Yellowknife before achieving fame as Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve’s Superman in the 1970s, returned to the territorial capital in 1984. NWT Archives/YK Photo fonds/N-2019-001: 1201

More: Remembering Margot Kidder’s northern spirit

A look inside Yellowknife’s then-new Our Place restaurant. NWT Archives/YK Photo fonds/N-2019-001: 1149

Baseball in Jean Marie River. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5954

A Wolverine Air Cessna 185 on Little Doctor Lake. NWT Archives/Timothy Garrish fonds/N-2023-002: 0899

Fort Simpson, connected by its ice bridge to the mainland. NWT Archives/Timothy Garrish fonds/N-2023-002: 0898

Outside Inuvik’s Northern Images store. NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5782

Miners at an entrance to Giant Mine in Yellowknife. NWT Archives/Emily Stillwell fonds/N-2005-006: 0301-1

One of Giant’s headframes in 1984 – no longer standing in 2024. NWT Archives/Terry Foster fonds/N-2009-006: 0031

Downtown Yellowknife in the summer of 1984. NWT Archives/Emily Stillwell fonds/N-2005-006: 0293-2

Looking down toward Old Town from the Laing Building. NWT Archives/Emily Stillwell fonds/N-2005-006: 0292-0

Alphonse Lamouelle, Johnny Dryneck, Harry Simpson, Joe Charlo, Johnny Eyekfwo and Nick Black drumming in Fort Simpson. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 7438

Margaret Brown with huskies in Colville Lake. NWT Archives/Bern Will Brown fonds/N-2001-002: 12764

Margaret with some of the latest, most adorable additions to Colville Lake’s canine community. NWT Archives/Bern Will Brown fonds/N-2001-002: 10060

The dogs in action. NWT Archives/Bern Will Brown fonds/N-2001-002: 09954

A photo from Colville Lake labelled “Kochon kids.” NWT Archives/Bern Will Brown fonds/N-2001-002: 09948

Norman Wells from the air. NWT Archives/Bern Will Brown fonds/N-2001-002: 10000

Graduation at Yellowknife’s Sir John Franklin school. NWT Archives/YK Photo fonds/N-2019-001: 1146

A moment at City Hall from January 1984, labelled by the NWT Archives as possibly being the swearing-in of Gail Cyr. NWT Archives/YK Photo fonds/N-2019-001: 1111

Helen and Sonny MacDonald await the Pope in Fort Simpson on September 18, 1984. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 7501

Resident of Délı̨nę made a chasuble – an outer garment – for the Pope. Here, it’s being modelled by Bishop O’Connor. NWT Archives/Felix Labat fonds/N-2017-012: 0369

Details of the chasuble, including the name Fort Franklin (which was changed to Délı̨nę in 1993). NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 7411

Collecting ashes from a sacred fire while awaiting the Pope. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 7516

Elder Peter Mountain waits for the Pope to arrive. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 7508

The impressive gathering-space created for the Pope. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 7499

Alas, fog rolled in and the Pope couldn’t make it. He came back in 1987, making a diversion to return to Fort Simpson and make good on his promise to visit. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 7487

According to the caption recorded by the NWT Archives, this monument was created to mark the planned papal visit. NWT Archives/Felix Labat fonds/N-2017-012: 0368

Fort Providence from the air in August 1984. NWT Archives/Ken Taylor photograph collection/N-2017-006: 0124

The NTCL Synchrolift in Hay River. NWT Archives/Ken Taylor photograph collection/N-2017-006: 0129

This log cabin look familiar to you? It served as a “travel bureau” between City Hall and the Gerry Murphy Arena in 1984. NWT Archives/James Carmichael photograph collection/N-2017-002: 0036

Back when you couldn’t round a corner in Yellowknife without bumping into a school bus driver. NWT Archives/Mildred Young Hubbert fonds/N-2004-008: 0483

Yes, Bullocks Bistro used to be Weaver and Devore. NWT Archives/Mildred Young Hubbert fonds/N-2004-008: 0453

All those in favour of bringing back square dancing along Franklin Avenue? NWT Archives/Mildred Young Hubbert fonds/N-2004-008: 0422

Boarding a Pacific Western flight south at Yellowknife Airport. NWT Archives/Mildred Young Hubbert fonds/N-2004-008: 0412

And here’s how the airport terminal building looked. NWT Archives/Mildred Young Hubbert fonds/N-2004-008: 0409

The Bay in downtown Yellowknife. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 3179

Ernest Betsina, Mary Panegyuk and Syke Nolting. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories. Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 2773

Sir John Franklin High School band and choir conductor Roy Menagh. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 2551

Angus Beaulieu, Michael Beaulieu, Marie Rose Boucher, Dorothy Beaulieu, Lou Menez and Kevin Boucher with a memorial cross in honour of five people who had drowned, according to the NWT Archives caption. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1998-051: 3160

At the Fort Resolution sawmill. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1998-051: 3074

From left: Jim Antoine, Stanley Sanguez and Gabe Hardisty at the Dene National Assembly of 1984. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1998-051: 3017

Paul Andrew at the Dene Assembly. NWT Archives/Rene Fumoleau fonds/N-1995-002: 6797

The Legislative Assembly meets in Fort Smith. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 3022

Skiers in Fort Good Hope. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5990

Sharon Firth in the year of her fourth and final Olympic Games cross-country skiing appearance. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5968

The end of a hockey game at the 1984 Arctic Winter Games in Yellowknife. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5623

Filling jerry cans in Fort Providence. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5600

Emily St Pierre checking dry fish at Kakisa Lake. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 5605

A photo captioned by the NWT Archives as showing Julie Lacorn’s grandchildren in Fort Providence. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Northwest Territories Department of Public Works and Services fonds/G-1995-001: 3302

Mary Kraus posing beside a sculpture of her by Harold Pfeiffer at the east end of Little Doctor Lake. NWT Archives/Kraus family fonds/N-1990-022: 0013

More: Mary Kraus, ‘first lady’ of the Nahanni