In pictures: The NWT’s people and places in 1984

Go back 40 years and explore NWT Archives photos of the Northwest Territories’ communities and residents as they appeared in 1984.
You might even see someone you know.
NWT Archives collections contain thousands of photos, and 1984 is a year in which some of the territory’s best-known photographers were in action.
The likes of Rene Fumoleau, Bern Will Brown and Tessa Macintosh each spent decades capturing moments in NWT residents’ lives, both at important events and going about their day-to-day business.
On this page, we’ve reproduced some highlights from 40 years ago.
Photos range from aerial images of communities as they looked that year through to events like the Pope’s abandoned visit to Fort Simpson, where thousands had gathered but fog prevented the pontiff from landing. (He eventually returned three years later.)
For some people, these images will bring back memories. For others, it might be the first time you’ve seen some things the way they used to be.
All captions shown on this page rely on information provided to the public by the NWT Archives. All images shown are dated by the archives to 1984. If you see something that you think is incorrect, let us know.
