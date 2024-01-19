RCMP search for suspect after man shot in Hay River

Police in Hay River are appealing for help finding a 25-year-old who’s alleged to have shot and seriously injured a 41-year-old in the town on Tuesday.

RCMP say Michael Beaulieu is charged with a range of offences including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Beaulieu may have headed to Alberta, officers said.

An RCMP handout image of Michael Beaulieu.

“The shooting is believed to be a targeted incident,” police stated in a Friday news release.

RCMP said a search of a Hay River property took place on Friday in connection with the incident. There was no immediate update on the 41-year-old man’s condition. He required hospital treatment for a gunshot wound.

“Beaulieu is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him if he is spotted,” police stated.

“The Hay River RCMP have reason to believe that Beaulieu may have fled to Alberta and are also asking the public to be on the lookout for a silver Dodge Ram truck with a homemade plywood capper on the box.

“If this vehicle is located or seen, please contact the Hay River RCMP.”

RCMP said Beaulieu himself is 5 ft 8 in tall and has “distinctive face and neck tattoos,” including a black cross under his left eye and Roman numerals – partly reading CMXCV – on his neck.

If you have information about what happened or the whereabouts of Beaulieu or the truck, you can reach the Hay River detachment at 867-874-1111 or leave a tip online.