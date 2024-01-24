Fort Smith, Hay River holding candlelight vigils

Candlelight vigils are being organized in Fort Smith and Hay River following a fatal plane crash.

A vigil is set to take place at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Fort Smith beginning at 6:45pm on Wednesday. The service will include music, prayers and tributes, with airline pilots lighting candles.

“A community unites when tragedy strikes,” a poster for the vigil states.

“The recent loss of many of our friends or family members on a flight to the diamond mine has hit all of us very hard. That’s why we gather tonight.”

In nearby Hay River, a candlelight vigil has been organized to begin Friday at 5pm in the front parking lot of the town’s community centre.

“We mourn with our South Slave neighbours and note that our love is shared with all who have been impacted,” Hay River Mayor Kandis Jameson said in a statement.

“It is recognized that our communities share many connections including family and friends.”

The City of Yellowknife said all flags at City Hall and the Yellowknife fire hall will be flown at half mast until sunset on January 31 to honour those who lost their lives.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy,” Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said in a statement. “As a community, we mourn with you for the lives of those lost and we offer our support during this incredibly difficult time.”

The NWT’s chief coroner announced on Wednesday that four passengers and two Northwestern Air Lease crew members on board the charter flight had passed away. One survivor was taken to hospital in Yellowknife.

The British Aerospace Jetstream aircraft was carrying workers headed to the Diavik diamond mine.

The plane “collided with terrain” shortly after taking off from Fort Smith, according to a preliminary report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. The report said the plane was destroyed by a fire following impact.