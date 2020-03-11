On the runway at 2020's Indigenous Cultural Gala fashion show

The second annual Naka Festival wrapped up on Saturday night with an Indigenous Cultural Gala in Dettah, ending the week-long event hosted by the City of Yellowknife and Yellowknives Dene.

Throughout the week, the young festival placed more emphasis on culture than last year’s inaugural event, which focused on its namesake northern lights.

Events earlier in the week included a three-day art market in Yellowknife's Centre Square Mall, a Métis day, and a Northern and Dene games demonstration by the Aboriginal Sports Circle.

There were also presentations on the “frontiers of auroral science” and traditional northern Dene astronomical knowledge, alongside a showing of the film Aurora Love.

On this page, look through some of our photos from Saturday's festival finale.

All photos on this page: Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio.

Sharon Firth's wedding dress, which she designed, is modelled.

A baby belt made by Alice Wifladt.

A model shows off earrings designed by Robyn McLeod.

Some of the night's youngest models stole the show wearing mittens made by Alice Wifladt.

A jacket made by Miranda Currie.

Designs by D'Arcy Moses.

A colourful jacket designed by Julia Lynn.

A mock proposal takes place featuring models wearing Berna Beaulieu's designs.

Designer Sharon Firth appears on-stage.

Clothing and jewelry by Gerri Sharpe.

Headband and shirt by Sharon Firth.

Master of ceremonies Lawrence Nayally sings while Wesley Hardisty fiddles.

The Yellowknives Dene Drummers open the 2020 Indigenous Cultural Gala.