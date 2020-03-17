No more in-person Aurora College classes this semester

The NWT's Aurora College said on Tuesday afternoon it would suspend all programs and classes across the Northwest Territories from Monday, March 23.

This week is a reading week for post-secondary classes at the college, meaning those students would not have returned to a campus until March 23. A limited number of activities were taking place this week – their status was not immediately clear.

"All Aurora College programs and classes have been temporarily suspended for the week of March 23 while college staff identify which programs can resume using a distance learning format," an announcement from the college read.

"In-person classes will not resume this semester. College residences and housing will remain open, but students have been asked not to come to the campus buildings or community learning centres.

"They have been encouraged to remain in or return to their home communities, if possible."

Andy Bevan, the new president of the college following Tom Weegar's January firing, said staff and student health and wellness would be prioritized.

"In our efforts to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, I have made the decision to temporarily suspend all programs," Bevan said in a statement.

"Students should return to their home communities if possible and avoid the campus buildings.

"As the situation continues to change, we are exploring the best way to support student educational success in the coming months. I am asking staff and students for patience as we work through all of the logistics."