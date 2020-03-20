Public alert as dog at NWT SPCA tests positive for rabies

Anyone who came into contact with a dog named Kit at Yellowknife's NWT SPCA this month is being urged to come forward after the dog tested positive for rabies.

Kit, a male husky cross from Cambridge Bay, was featured on Cabin Radio's Pet Project earlier in the month. However, late last week he developed signs and symptoms of rabies.

Kit was subsequently euthanized and tested positive for rabies.

The dog had been held in a cage outside the main NWT SPCA building for a time and may also have had contact with airline staff while travelling from Cambridge Bay to Yellowknife.

Anyone who thinks they may have had contact with Kit is urged to call Environmental Health at (867) 767-9066, extension 49262, for a risk assessment to determine if treatment for rabies exposure is needed.

One member of Cabin Radio staff has already received treatment having filmed with Kit last week.

Rabies is almost invariably fatal in humans if allowed to develop untreated.

There is no suggestion of any impact on other animals presently at the NWT SPCA (here they are, you should foster or adopt one).