NWT will close borders effective Saturday 'with limited exceptions'

The Northwest Territories is closing its borders to most people from Saturday, the territorial government announced in a news release late on Friday evening.

The territory says its chief public health officer, Dr Kami Kandola, will make an order effective Saturday prohibiting all travel by air, land, and sea into the Northwest Territories – with limited exceptions.

The decision is the most significant action by far yet taken by the NWT to combat the growing threat of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone returning to the territory who qualifies for entry will be ordered, by law, to self-isolate in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, or Inuvik.

Those who disobey the order face a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment for six months.

"This measure will be required to ensure protection of residents of our smallest communities as people return north," said the territorial government.

"There will be measures to support cases of people who may not have access to accommodations in any of these communities."

Exceptions to the border closure are:

NWT residents

Import/export workers, including those providing important supply chain transportation services for food, equipment, fuel, or other goods into the territory, movers and carriers, and workers that support the supply chain industry

Flight crews

Medical Travel patients from Kitikmeot

Persons who support essential services, including healthcare professionals, law enforcement, and those who support services that if interrupted could endanger residents’ life, health, or safety

Workers involved in the construction of GNWT capital infrastructure projects

Southern resident transient workers in the mineral and petroleum resources industry

Persons who cross the NWT border while participating in traditional harvesting or on-the-land activities and who do not enter any communities as part of this

In full: Read the NWT government's planned prohibition on travel

More follows.