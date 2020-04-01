NWT confirms second case of Covid-19, this time in Inuvik

The Northwest Territories has confirmed its second case of Covid-19, a person self-isolated at home in Inuvik and said to be “doing well.”

The NWT’s chief public health officer said the individual, who was not identified, had travelled to British Columbia. They returned to Inuvik on March 21 and went into immediate self-isolation, as ordered.

“They developed symptoms five days after their return and showed no symptoms during their flight back. The entire household has been under mandatory isolation along with them since March 21,” read a statement from the NWT government.

“They are doing well with mild symptoms and it is not expected hospitalization will be required.”

At the same time, Dr Kami Kandola – the NWT’s chief public health officer – said the territory had extended its public health emergency by a further 14 days.

The news came as the worldwide toll of deaths directly attributed to Covid-19 surpassed the NWT’s population, at more than 45,000.

The territory’s second case follows a positive test recorded by a Yellowknife resident more than 10 days ago.

Dr Kandola’s office said the self-isolation of the individual and their household “represents an example all residents must follow in the coming weeks in complying with public health orders to limit the spread of this virus, in our territory.”

The community involved in this case, Inuvik, was identified because its size allows for “appropriate privacy protection,” the NWT government said.

‘Aggressive’ testing continues

So far, more than 1,100 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the NWT. The territory says its testing strategy is “aggressive.”

“The Northwest Territories is testing at a higher rate than almost anywhere in Canada,” the chief public health officer’s statement declared on Wednesday, adding the tests remained “the territory’s strongest weapon in tracking and containing the virus.”

Alongside the two positive tests there have been 979 confirmed negative tests. A further 130 test results are pending.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kandola said her office had heard about the second positive test immediately before a scheduled news conference. An advisory had been issued as soon as the patient was notified, Kandola said.

She urged residents that current restrictions must be maintained “for the foreseeable future” and warned them, in the strongest terms, to stop gathering.

Kandola said reports continued to reach her of people gathering for events like funerals, including Elders at risk of serious complications or death from Covid-19. She implored residents to stop any kind of gathering at all, immediately.

More follows.