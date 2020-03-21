NWT confirms first case of Covid-19, hours before closing border

The Northwest Territories confirmed its first case of Covid-19 on Saturday morning, hours before the territory is expected to close its borders to all but essential travel.

The territory said the individual's condition had improved and they are recovering at home. They had previously travelled to British Columbia and Alberta.

There is as yet no information regarding the means of travel used.

NWT residents were being urged on Saturday to take every available precaution, including social distancing for everyone and immediate self-isolation if you have any symptoms.

"They returned home to Yellowknife and are currently self-isolated as recommended, along with their household, after developing mild symptoms three days after their return," a news release from the NWT's chief public health officer stated.

People who had close contact with the person are being contacted and told to self-isolate immediately while public health workers assess the case and make further recommendations.

The NWT says it has ordered "an aggressive testing strategy" to identify cases and respond to them. So far, 299 tests have been completed – 298 were negative.

Later on Saturday the territory is set to formally close its borders to all but essential travel, allowing NWT residents and vital workers in but shutting out all others.

A news conference is set to be held at 2pm to provide more information on the territory's first confirmed Covid-19 case and the forthcoming border closure.

The closure comes as part of an order introducing a new range of measures that can be enforced by law, with up to a $10,000 fine or six-month jail term if disobeyed.

The territory had previously said it would not confirm the location of positive tests in order to protect privacy.

In this instance, the chief public health officer said, the size of Yellowknife meant the individual's privacy could be assured. The location of further positive tests, if they happen, is unlikely to be made public.

