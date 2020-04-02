Folk on the Rocks, future uncertain, finalizes 2020 lineup

Folk on the Rocks added The Jerry Cans, Partner, and Campbell Woods to its 2020 lineup as organizers admitted they were “leaning on hope” for the festival to go ahead.

Yellowknife’s annual music festival is scheduled to celebrate its 40th anniversary from July 17-19. As of Thursday, it has “not received direction from public health officials” regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, a news release stated.

The 40th birthday was already set to feature artists like Tegan and Sara, Joel Plaskett, Fred Penner, Donovan Woods, and Digawolf – many returning headliners from festivals past.

On Thursday, making a third and final lineup reveal live on Cabin Radio, festival executive director Carly Bradley added The Jerry Cans alongside recent Folk hits Partner.

Also set to attend are Campbell Woods, Queer Songbook Orchestra, and DJ NDN of Tribe Called Red.

The lineup is completed by Mad Dogs Experience (a Joe Cocker tribute act), Aasiva, Dana Wylie, Abusin’ the Blues, the Aurora Fiddle Society, Taiga Yoga, Bella Beats, and Captain Melvin.

The focus now falls on whether the festival can outlast severe travel and movement restrictions intended to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The NWT currently has two confirmed cases of the disease, the latest – in Inuvik – being confirmed on Wednesday.

“In the time between our first lineup announcement, and our final one, the world has become a very different place,” said Folk on the Rocks organizers in a statement.

“Our daily lives have been put on hold and the future remains uncertain. But in this time, we have witnessed communities band together in a way that makes us proud to be northerners.

“We are cautiously optimistic that the 40th anniversary of Folk On The Rocks will be able to go ahead as planned, but we are leaning on hope and prepared for all scenarios.”

Organizers said they were “proud” of the 2020 lineup, whatever the future held.