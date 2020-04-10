‘New orders’ expected from chief public health officer on Friday

Dr Kami Kandola, the NWT’s chief public health officer, is expected to ramp up the territory’s Covid-19 measures later on Good Friday.

The NWT government has called a news conference for Friday at 2pm. The territory says Dr Kandola will discuss the “implementation of new orders in response to Covid-19.”

Her first order, dating back to March 21, places severe limits on travel into the territory and mandates self-isolation for most people crossing into the NWT. Breaking that order carries a maximum penalty of a $10,000 fine and six months in jail.

However, that’s the only order to date. The remainder of Kandola’s recommendations, such as avoiding gatherings and wearing a cloth covering over your mouth and nose in public, are strongly advised but currently carry no legal force.

The present set of rules will evolve on Friday, but what Kandola will announce is not yet fully clear. Multiple new orders are expected.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Kandola had suggested an order would soon follow that takes aim at people still choosing to gather.

Meanwhile, the NWT has strengthened its ability to enforce orders by creating a form of pandemic police force staffed by several dozen swiftly empowered public health officers. The so-called task force was created earlier this week and is being led by the Department of Lands’ Conrad Baetz, now Kandola’s deputy chief public health officer.

Speaking live on Cabin Radio’s Covid Corner on Thursday evening, Baetz suggested multiple orders would be announced on Friday.

“They are orders that are meant to strengthen the effort to ensure that public safety is being looked after and people are taking things seriously,” he said.

“I’m not able to speak to the orders themselves. I’ll leave that to Dr Kandola at her press conference.”

Education ‘critical’ on Easter weekend

Whatever those orders are, residents of the NWT will have little time to learn them before Baetz and his public health officers are tasked with enforcing them.

The NWT government’s news conference was scheduled to take place just a few hours before a Friday night on a holiday weekend. Some Indigenous leaders had called for stricter enforcement to come into affect before the Easter weekend, when many people are expected to gather in defiance of pleas not to do so.

Baetz said public health officers would most likely spend the weekend trying to educate people rather than rush to stricter forms of enforcement like fines. He has already said apprehension will be considered a last resort.

“As with any new order or legislation, there is always an element of education. Education is one of the most critical pieces of compliance,” he said.

“There is a GNWT corporate comms machine that makes sure that, in advance of and immediately after any of this sort of stuff is issued by Dr Kandola, it is spread across the territory on a number of different media.

“It’s a matter of continuing to spread that word.”

What can public health officers do?

The team of 30 or so officers is being drawn from a range of NWT departments, spanning people who ordinarily work as environmental health officers, land use inspectors, or wildlife officers.

Baetz said nobody is being forced to redeploy in the new role. Instead, relevant staff are being asked if they would like to sign up.

“We have capabilities now to react in a number of places, for example Hay River, Inuvik, and Yellowknife. In the coming days, we will be able to react to complaints in all five regions and across the communities,” said Baetz.

Public health officers are peace officers according to the legislation and carry powers to enforce a variety of laws related to health during the pandemic. However, Baetz said he does not envisage them single-handedly attempting to break up parties or perform arrests.

“Primarily, the officers are there to ensure people comply with the orders,” said Baetz. “They have a number of different avenues, from education to written warnings. We have received the ability now to issue summary offence tickets. And then of course, there are court appearances, too.

“It’s really important that safety is number one. I wouldn’t want any public health officers, or any assisting agency, to go into something that is not safe. You manage that by using good sense, good judgement. Observe what’s going on, record what’s going on, and perhaps wait until things settle down.

“I don’t think it’s in our best interest, if there’s a raucous party going on, that you have public health officers in trying to break it up in that sense. I think that’s a misconception.”