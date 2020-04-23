Woman killed in rollover on highway outside Behchokǫ̀

A woman from Behchokǫ̀ has been killed in a road accident on Highway 3 just south of the community late on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP confirmed a fatal crash had taken place in a news release on Thursday morning. The woman has yet to be publicly identified. Two others were injured.

Police are searching for two more people who were said to be in the vehicle but left the scene. Alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in the incident, police said.

“At approximately 5pm on Wednesday, April 22, Behchokǫ̀ RCMP were dispatched to a motor vehicle incident near Mosquito Creek, 15 km south of Behchokǫ̀,” RCMP stated.

“Members located a vehicle on its roof, about 150 feet off the roadway.”

Police said the woman was “located deceased” at the scene. Two other occupants with injuries that weren’t life-threatening were sent by ambulance for treatment in Yellowknife.

Two more people who were in the vehicle “were unaccounted for when the RCMP arrived on-site and efforts are being made to locate them,” said police.

RCMP and the NWT chief coroner’s office are investigating. An RCMP collision analyst is completing a forensic examination of the scene.

“It is believed alcohol and/or drugs use is a factor in this incident,” the news release stated. “The investigation is ongoing and updates to follow.”

Sarah Pruys contributed reporting.