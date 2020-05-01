‘Missing’ YK woman in Edmonton had been sentenced to jail in January

In jailing a pregnant Toni Tobac for six months in January after she dealt drugs to undercover cops, a judge determined she needed counselling for drug abuse and pre-natal or post-natal trauma.

Instead, the 28-year-old Yellowknifer – who gave birth to her fourth child in March – is now in an unknown location after her youngest required surgery in Edmonton.

Tobac’s partner, Russell Hamilton, told Cabin Radio she had initially “vanished without a trace” after telling a nurse she was leaving the hospital for coffee with her brother on the evening of April 21. (Hamilton says Tobac has no brother.)

A spokesperson for the Edmonton Police Service said officers had located and been in contact with Tobac. Police in the city say she has demonstrated she is safe was not under duress. They have subsequently closed the file.

Hamilton, however, is not convinced. He is raising money to go to Edmonton and search for Tobac.

Cabin Radio was unsuccessful in reaching Tobac for this report.

Hamilton said he was in touch with her by phone on Tuesday, and claims he heard someone in the background tell her to get off the call before she hung up. He says they have since exchanged texts.

A spokesperson for Yellowknife RCMP said no warrant regarding Tobac had been issued.

Normally, inmates in the territory can be eligible for release after serving two thirds of their sentence. A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said privacy issues prevented comment on Tobac’s release or probation.

Originally from Fort Good Hope, Tobac moved to Yellowknife when she was 22. Her time in the city was marked by “drinking, drug use, homelessness, and fighting,” said Judge Christine Gagnon, quoting a pre-sentence report at Tobac’s January sentencing hearing.

Gagnon sentenced Tobac to six months in jail followed by 18 months’ probation with “usual” conditions – normally to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

She was to report to a probation officer at that officer’s direction, “participate actively in a treatment program,” participate in any counselling as directed by the probation officer. That condition was expected to include programs related to alcohol and drug abuse, violence and trauma, parenting, and pre-natal or post-natal issues.

James O’Connor contributed reporting.