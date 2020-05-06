Helicopter joins police search for missing 22-year-old

A helicopter joined efforts to find a missing 22-year-old Indigenous woman in Yellowknife on Wednesday afternoon.

Police in the city have asked for the public’s help in locating Breanna Menacho, who RCMP say was last seen at around 10am on Tuesday in the area of Butler Road.

She was wearing a long, navy blue jacket with a hood at the time, police said in a news release on Wednesday morning. She wore black-and-white running shoes and prescription glasses.

“Breanna Menacho is described as an Indigenous woman, 5 ft 8 in, 110 lbs, with shoulder-length dark brown hair and dark brown eyes,” said RCMP.

An RCMP handout image of Breanna Menacho.

Police confirmed a helicopter over Yellowknife on Wednesday was being operated by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, or Casara, as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or nwtnutips.com.