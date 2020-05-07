RCMP find body in Yellowknife, major crimes unit called in

An RCMP major crimes unit in Yellowknife has begun an investigation after a “suspicious death” was confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Police did not name the person discovered. “A positive identification of the deceased person is under way,” RCMP said in a statement on Thursday.

Police said officers were called to a “multiple dwelling residential area” off Forrest Drive just before 7pm on Wednesday “where they found a deceased person.”

“The death is considered suspicious,” Thursday’s statement added. “RCMP immediately secured the scene.”

The office of the NWT’s chief coroner is assisting the major crimes unit’s investigation. Police said more information would be released when available.

RCMP and a civil search and rescue team spent much of Wednesday engaged in a search for a 22-year-old woman who had not been seen since Tuesday morning.

Police launched a public appeal for help finding Breanna Menacho, with search and rescue volunteers using a helicopter to scour the city from the air.

RCMP have not confirmed any link between this investigation and that search operation.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we cannot confirm anything at the moment,” a spokesperson told Cabin Radio on Thursday evening.