‘West Bay’ condos, beneath YK’s Tin Can Hill, go on sale

Condominiums set to be built at the foot of Yellowknife’s Tin Can Hill have been made available for purchase at a starting price of $379,900 plus GST.

The condos feature two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a total of around 1,240 square feet of space, realtor Coldwell Banker said in an online listing for the building.

Developer Milan Mrdjenovich said permitting for the condos with the City of Yellowknife was “on hold” but “all but done.”

The School Draw Avenue lot, previously owned by the City of Yellowknife, had been on the market for seven years before Mrdjenovich’s company purchased it.

“As far as permitting, I’ve put everything on hold,” Mrdjenovich said on Tuesday.

“As soon as Covid hit, the schedule got thrown out the window.”

Though the pandemic has placed construction projects across Yellowknife on hold, the West Bay condos – as the company now calls them – are being pre-sold for possession “in early 2021” according to Coldwell Banker.

Late last year, Mrdjenovich had described an ambition to build 24 two-bedroom condos on the site.

He is now also looking to erect a 65-unit apartment building at the other end of the same street. That proposal passed its first hurdle when city councillors waved it through as a “similar use” to other buildings in the area earlier this month, despite neighbours’ concerns regarding the building’s appearance and height.

A floor plan for a proposed condo at the West Bay development near Tin Can Hill.

The name West Bay comes from the West Bay fault, a geological formation that in part runs parallel to School Draw Avenue and splits the Con and Giant gold deposits.

Mrdjenovich said his wife had come up with it.