Watch: Big lines at the dump for amnesty week. We got involved.

Who says you can’t salvage right now? Our reporter helped herself to a chair and a plant pot as vehicles lined up to get into Yellowknife’s dump on Thursday.

It’s amnesty week in Yellowknife, which means the dump is letting in a whole bunch of garbage for free – but it’s only open for three hours each weekday while pandemic restrictions are in place.

That means a long line outside… perfect for some opportunistic salvaging. And there’s nothing Cabin Radio’s Sarah Pruys likes more than free things.