AJ Augier to take latest empty seat on Fort Simpson council

Adolphus “AJ” Augier will be the latest Fort Simpson resident to fill a vacancy on the village council. His appointment was approved at a special meeting on Thursday.

In the past month, first Mike Rowe then Kirby Groat have resigned from council. Remaining councillors appointed Randy Sibbeston to fill the first of those vacancies on May 19.

Sibbeston was chosen to replace Rowe as he was the unsuccessful candidate with the most votes in the last municipal election, held in 2018.

Augier, similarly, was selected to replace Groat as he received 150 votes during the 2018 election, behind Sibbeston. He will be sworn in on June 1.

Augier, who has previously served on council, said he was happy to receive the call from Mayor Sean Whelly.

“I really didn’t want to go back in,” he said, “but then I thought, ‘Well, I better, you know.’ They had a bunch of good guys on there. And I might as well join the crew.”

Retired for five years, Augier said a council seat will keep his mind busy. He has found it hard not to see his wife, who is in long-term care, in person during the pandemic.

“I’m happy going back because I’m doing nothing sitting at home,” he said. “My wife is in long-term care and I go every day. She’s been there for the last couple of years.

“I go there every day, three times a day, sometimes four times. I stand outside the window there and it’s a window visit. You know, I miss her.”

Everyone in town knows he likes working for the people, Augier said, promising to do his best to solve residents’ problems.

“I’ve been here 35 years, you know, and that’s a long time,” he said. “I know pretty-well everybody and everybody knows me, and I’m kind-of a real s***-disturber, actually.

“You’ve got a problem? I like to solve it in the council, none of this beating-around-the-bush stuff.”