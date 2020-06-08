YK plans to follow Fort Smith with Black Lives Matter protest

A Black Lives Matter protest will take place in Yellowknife on Tuesday, following a similar event held in Fort Smith on Sunday.

Dozens of Fort Smith residents attended an anti-racism rally designed to show solidarity with protesters across North America following the death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

On Tuesday, organizers in Yellowknife say a Black Lives Matter event will start at the city’s multiplex at 2pm, where placards will be available.

The protest will take the form of a procession of vehicles from the multiplex into downtown Yellowknife, past City Hall, before returning to its starting point for speeches.

Residents taking part are told to wear masks and practise physical distancing when outside their vehicles.

The event will be live-streamed, organizers said.

Meanwhile, Fort Smith will hold a second event on Monday designed to protest the lack of action following the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Last week, the federal government acknowledged a promised national action plan to address the inquiry’s calls for justice would arrive late.

Organizers said a “peaceful demonstration” in the form of a vehicle convoy will depart Fort Smith’s recreation centre parking lot at 2pm on Monday. Participants are encouraged to wear red or make signs with red material.