Yellowknife to hold a ‘virtual Canada Day’ this year

Cabin Radio will join the City of Yellowknife in hosting a virtual Canada Day to replace regular festivities while pandemic restrictions remain in place.

The City on Wednesday announced it would team up with the Rotary Club of Yellowknife to provide online events and activities instead of the gathering that would normally be held at Somba K’e Park.

Activities will include creating a Canada Day “shoutout video,” submitting your own rendition of the national anthem, and the opportunity to record a musical performance or take part in a class on the day.

The Rotary Club of Yellowknife is inviting residents to decorate themselves and their homes in red and white, with a chance to win prizes by sending a photo to the club’s Facebook page.

Cabin Radio will host a special online broadcast of Cabin Corner – entitled Canada Corner – as part of the City’s daylong festivities.

More details about events are expected on Monday. The City has created a webpage with more information.

Rebecca Alty, Yellowknife’s mayor, said in a news release: “Although we will be physically distant, Yellowknifers will still be able to celebrate together virtually.”