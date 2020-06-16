NTPC restores web services, six weeks after ransomware attack

The NWT Power Corporation (NTPC) says its website and online bill payment portal are available again, six weeks after a ransomware attack took services offline.

The ransomware, believed to be a variant named Netwalker, has caused problems for healthcare providers and government agencies worldwide.

In a news release, the power corporation said it was “well on its way to recovery” from the April 30 attack.

“Production of May power bills will be completed this week with June bills scheduled to begin next week,” the corporation told customers whose bills had been delayed.

“NTPC recognizes that customers may experience financial hardship with two months of bills becoming due in the same calendar month and will work with them to develop reasonable payment plans.

“No interest for late payments will be incurred during May, June, and July.”

Residents of most small NWT communities are power corporation customers.

Residents of Yellowknife, Hay River, and some surrounding South Slave communities currently have their power distributed by Northland Utilities, which was not affected.

The power corporation said most of its financial programs have been restored, though some work to recover from the ransomware attack still remains.

“No evidence has been found that any personal or private information was accessed or compromised during the attack,” NTPC said in a statement.

“NTPC will not be providing specific details about the ransomware attack or the steps it has taken to restore information technology systems.”