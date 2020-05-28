Cyber attack delays NTPC bills, Northland customers unaffected

Customers of the NWT Power Corporation (NTPC) could receive two bills in quick succession after delays brought on by a ransomware attack.

Power corporation minister Shane Thompson on Tuesday tweeted a graphic stating that “May bills have been delayed after a cyber-attack last month.”

The power corporation’s website is still unavailable.

NTPC has said security reasons prevent it from divulging detailed information about the attack, which happened in late April, or the power corporation’s response.

Residents of most small NWT communities are power corporation customers.

Residents of Yellowknife, Hay River, and some surrounding South Slave communities currently have their power distributed by Northland Utilities.

“Northland Utilities’ customer billing remains unaffected by the recent, unfortunate cyber-attack on NTPC,” said a spokesperson for Northland Utilities.

The power corporation said its May bills will be sent out “within the next several weeks” with June bills “distributed shortly thereafter.”

“We recognize that having two bills so close together may cause some payment challenges and we apologize for the inconvenience,” read a statement from NTPC.

Anyone who needs extra time to pay should call 1-800-661-0855 to “develop a payment plan,” NTPC said.