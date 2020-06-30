YK City Hall, library in ‘limited reopening’ from Thursday

Yellowknife City Hall and the city’s public library will reopen “in a limited capacity and with reduced hours” from Thursday.

The City of Yellowknife announced the change in a news release on Tuesday. City Hall will reopen from 11am-2pm Monday-Friday, while the library will open from 10am-7pm Monday-Friday by appointment only.

To book an appointment, email the library or call (867) 920-5642.

The City asks residents to ensure only one person at a time uses the elevator to enter the library unless all occupants are from the same household. The stairs are to be used as the exit.

City Hall access will be via the lower entrance only, which means taking the elevator (again, one at a time unless from the same household) to reach the main lobby and the customer services desk.

The municipal enforcement desk on the lower level will be open for walk-ins during City Hall’s opening hours, or you can make an appointment by emailing municipal enforcement or calling (867) 920-5630.

In its news release, the City asked residents to keep using online services where possible and to respect physical distancing guidelines at facilities.