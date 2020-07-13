Yellowknife businesses joining The Big Spend

The Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce has registered businesses in the city for a one-day national shopping event designed to promote local spending.

According to a Monday press release, The Big Spend – set for July 25 – aims to generate $100 million in spending to benefit local economies across Canada.

“Shopping local and supporting local businesses is a practical step we can all take as part of a larger action plan for economic recovery in Canada,” Tim Syer, president of the Yellowknife chamber was quoted as saying.

“After struggling through months of decreased sales, unpredictable labour challenges, and complex regulatory and compliance rules, Yellowknife businesses have demonstrated their resilience.”

The chamber is hoping Yellowknife consumers will participate by making a purchase at a small local business and recording it on www.thebigspend.com.

Leading Influence, the Canadian non-profit behind the initiative, will be mapping spending across the country. It is a registered Canadian charity that prays for elected leaders in six provinces in Canada.

All participating businesses in Yellowknife will be entered into a draw for a flight voucher with Canadian North.

Yellowknife businesses wanting promotional materials for The Big Spend can contact Samantha Stuart by emailing programs@YKChamber.com.