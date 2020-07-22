RCMP seek leads on disappearance of NWT teen 30 years ago

Exactly 30 years after her disappearance, NWT RCMP’s historical case unit is asking for help in determining what happened to Charlene Catholique.

On July 22, 1990, 15-year-old Catholique – from Łutselk’e – was looking for a ride on Highway 3 near Behchokò. She was last seen on walking along the highway toward Yellowknife and has been missing ever since.

In 2017, the Northwest Territories Supreme Court issued an order stating there were reasonable grounds to presume Catholique was dead. The RCMP file, however, remains active and open.

According to an RCMP news release on Wednesday, the historical case unit has been reviewing Catholique’s case and hopes for a “breakthrough” that will help officers determine what happened on the night she went missing.

“We are actively investigating Charlene’s disappearance,” Cpl Mike Lewis stated in the news release.

“Any tips from the public could potentially help us shed some light as to what happened 30 years ago and bring closure to her family.”

Catholique’s case has been featured on various databases and websites, including Canada’s Missing Children and Missing Kids.

She was also featured in an online series by the CBC, titled Missing & Murdered: The Unsolved Cases of Indigenous Women and Girls.

Lorraine Catholique is Charlene’s aunt. She has been working closely with police since the beginning of the investigation and is asking anyone with information to “please come forward.”

“I have seen the size of the file, and it is not a simple task to investigate and try to resolve Charlene’s disappearance,” she stated.

Anyone with information about Charlene Catholique is asked to call NWT RCMP’s major crimes unit at (867) 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or text “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.

