Fort Simpson rec centre ramps up programs and hours

Just over a month after opening as the NWT reached phase two of its pandemic recovery plan, Fort Simpson’s rec centre has increased its hours and programming.

Beginning on July 20, the centre began offering evening programming and longer hours of operation, said recreation coordinator Andre Bolduc.

“Our rec centre is open five days a week right now and we just started evening programming yesterday,” he said on Tuesday.

“We now have the gym open during the day for public drop-in and scheduled programs like soccer, badminton, basketball, and open gym in the evenings, and the fairly new youth area that we opened right before Covid started.”

Bolduc said the youth area is equipped with table games such as table hockey and foosball, a basketball shootout, and a giant Connect Four.

The youth area will be open on weekday evenings. Bolduc said the fitness centre, which has been open for around a month, has been “back to 24-7 for about three weeks.”

The gym, said Bolduc, is stocked with plenty of sanitary wipes, disinfectant, and paper towels for the equipment. Staff clean the facility regularly.

Meanwhile, outdoor options are developing too.

Bolduc said soccer coach Jackie Whelly has been leading sessions from 3:30pm till 5pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays for local youth. Slopitch takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7pm. There is also a skate park, which has been open since phase one.

Dog park on the way

Though the rec centre isn’t open on weekends, Bolduc said requests for weekend bookings can be considered given enough lead time. The maximum indoor capacity is currently 25 people, he said.

Open Doors is also running at the rec centre, a program for younger children, and Bolduc said even dogs will be getting something new.

“We do have an off-leash dog park that’s currently in the building phase,” he said.

“The fencing has come in and we’re hoping to have it open by the end of the summer.”