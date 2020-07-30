NWT extends expiry dates again for drivers’ licences, vehicles

The territorial government said on Thursday it will again extend expiration dates on NWT drivers’ licences, general identification cards, and vehicle certificates of registration.

Licences, general ID, and certificates of registration expiring between March 31 until August 31 will now be valid until September 1.

Registrations for construction, dealer inventory, government, rental, and society vehicles – and school buses – that expired on March 31 are now extended until September 1 as well.

While DMV offices in the territory reopened on July 14, some have been seeing high volumes of clients, leading to delays in services, the NWT government said.

There is limited capacity in DMV offices to ensure social distancing can be properly followed.

Some services are still being offered online, such as renewing, reprinting, or cancelling vehicle registrations, renewing or replacing drivers’ licences or general ID cards, and obtaining driver abstracts.

For DMV services in Yellowknife, clients are asked to book an appointment in advanced by emailing DMV@gov.nt.ca.