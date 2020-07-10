DMV offices will resume in-person services from Tuesday

Driver and motor vehicle (DMV) offices across the Northwest Territories will reopen for in-person services on Tuesday, July 14.

Many services remained available online throughout the initial months of the Covid-19 pandemic – but not all, and some residents expressed frustration at the extended closure of DMV offices.

In a news release on Friday, the territorial government said anyone going to a DMV office will need to bring their own mask to wear inside and must stay two metres from other people inside the building.

As a result, capacity will be reduced and will depend on the office size in each community.

Meanwhile, staff at the office will have hand sanitizer, wipes, and gloves as part of their Covid-19 safety measures.

People can book an appointment online, by contacting their local DMV office, or they can drop in, though the Department of Infrastructure warned wait times for walk-ins could be longer than usual.

Yellowknife residents are asked to book appointments ahead of time by emailing DMV@gov.nt.ca.

People whose driver exams were cancelled earlier in the pandemic will be given first priority to rebook at no cost. They will be contacted by DMV staff directly to set up a new appointment.

The territory asked residents to go online where possible to complete vehicle registration renewal and cancellation, driver’s licence and general ID renewals and replacements, and driver abstract requests.