YK asks GNWT to find alternative location for day shelter

Following a lengthy debate about whether a city-owned building could soon house a temporary day shelter, Yellowknife councillors have asked the territorial government to find another solution.

Last week, representatives from the NWT Department of Health and Social Services presented a proposal to councillors asking to use the building that formerly housed SideDoor’s youth centre, on the corner of 50 Street and 49 Avenue.

The territorial government stressed the importance of finding a space for people experiencing homelessness to get warm, eat, and socialize as cold weather approaches.

A temporary day shelter was set up at the Salvation Army during the pandemic but the NWT government has been looking for a new location.

On Monday, councillors and neighbouring business owners raised concerns about the territory’s request to use the former SideDoor building, citing a range of issues related to the existing, permanent day shelter and sobering centre on another block of 50 Street.

The majority of councillors were not in favour of the NWT government’s proposal.

They asked the government to look into other options and come up with a more detailed strategy for the SideDoor option to ensure concerns in the neighbourhood are addressed.

More follows.