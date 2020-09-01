NWT names new medical director to take over in November

The territorial government says Dr AnneMarie Pegg will be the NWT’s new medical director from November, replacing Dr Sarah Cook as her term ends.

Cook, as the territorial medical director, has been a key public figure in the NWT’s response to Covid-19. Her job entails providing direction for staff and services across the Department of Health and Social Services.

According to a news release on Tuesday, the position is awarded for up to three years at a time.

Cook, the territory said, had opted not to seek another term “to focus on spending more time with family while continuing to practise medicine in the Northwest Territories.”

Pegg worked as a community health nurse in Fort Simpson in 1999 before returning to medical school. She has since developed a practice in the NWT and held senior roles at the charity Médecins Sans Frontières, the territory stated.