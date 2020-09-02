New boil-water advisory for Hay River and region

Hay River and surrounding communities are back under a boil-water advisory, the NWT government’s chief environmental health officer said on Wednesday.

The advisory states increased levels of turbidity, or muddy water, are to blame. There have been no related illness yet reported and the advisory is precautionary in nature, the NWT government said.

Great Slake Lake and surrounding areas have been dealing with high water levels all summer, with floating debris causing difficulties for fishers.

Wednesday’s boil-water advisory applies to Hay River, Enterprise, Kakisa, and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation.

Those communities have already spent more than 50 days under boil-water advisories this year.

The first ran from May 13 to June 16, followed by another from June 19 to July 6.

Boil-water advisories are common in the region during or after breakup of the Hay River. However, they normally only last for a few days.

Residents are advised to boil all water used for drinking, preparing food, making ice, or brushing teeth, for at least one minute.

Residents do not have to boil water for other household purposes, including bathing.