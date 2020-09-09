NWT food and childcare inspections continue, despite silence online

Despite not have published any new childcare program or food inspection reports since Covid-19 hit in March, the territorial government says those inspections are still getting done.

The education department hopes to have the latest reports available online by September 30, while the health department could only say food inspection reports will be posted “in the coming weeks.”

“We are still conducting regular inspections and it is our intent to have them available online,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Education, Culture, and Employment.

In some cases, months have passed with no new inspection data being posted online.

The inspections are vital to ensuring that the likes of daycares and restaurants comply with territorial legislation.

“Due to Covid-19, we have had to prioritize different areas of work and, as a result, have not yet been able to post the most recent inspection reports,” a spokesperson for the education department wrote, noting licensed childcare programs are also given a copy of the inspection summary to post in their building.

A spokesperson for the health department said Covid-19 had caused a backlog in posting inspections but, if people would like to see specific inspections, the department can make them available.