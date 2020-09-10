Police say Hay River 18-year-old’s death is homicide

An RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after an 18-year-old woman was found dead at a home in Hay River late on Wednesday.

A house near the intersection of McBryan Drive and McRorie Road was cordoned off by RCMP on Thursday. Police said they had discovered the woman’s body late on Wednesday evening.

“Further investigation has resulted in Hay River RCMP arresting a suspect. The suspect is currently in custody and facing charges,” read a news release issued by police.

Nobody involved has been named.

Officers, forensics specialists, and a police dog team remain at the scene.

RCMP confirmed the woman’s death is “being treated as a homicide.”

No other suspects are being sought, police said. The investigation continues.