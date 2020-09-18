North American Indigenous Games postponed for second time

The North American Indigenous Games (Naig) have been postponed for a second time due to “ongoing uncertainties with the Covid-19 pandemic” according to a Friday media release.

Naig’s announcement comes a day after it was announced the Canada Summer Games would be postponed from 2021 until 2022.

The games were originally scheduled to be held over July 12 to 18 in Kjipuktuk, Aldershot, and Millbrook First Nation in Nova Scotia, but were first postponed until 2021 in late March. More than 5,000 athletes, coaches, and team staff from 756 Indigenous Nations had planned to compete in 16 sports.

The release says the Naig council and the host society in Halifax, are currently working together with other stakeholders and partners to determine a new date for to deliver the games, and to “address the impact of the continued postponement on the Naig governing rules, including age eligibility criteria, team selection processes, and future hosting rotation.”

Dale Plett, the president of the Naig council, said the decision was made for the health and safety of all athletes, volunteers, and their families and communities.

“We are truly excited to all come together on beautiful Mi’kmaq lands and shroes to experience the hospitality the east coast has to offer, but deeply desire to do so with the while family at the table,” Vice President Christine Abrams was quoted as saying.

“We want to thank everyone for their continued patience and support as we navigate these challenging waters, especially during this time where we have more questions than answers.”

The council and host society have not determined a new date – or even year – for the games yet.