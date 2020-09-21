Yellowknife

Nominees revealed for 2020 YK business awards

Attendees at the 2018 Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce business awards gala
Attendees at the 2018 Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce business awards gala. Angela Gzowski/Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce

The shortlists are out for this year’s 10 business awards handed out by the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce – and the winners will be chosen through an online vote.

Between now and October 5, a public vote will decide where each award goes. This year’s awards have the theme of “resiliency” in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thirty-three separate businesses received at least one nomination from a member of the public.

Advertisement.

There are more than a dozen nominees for the flagship award recognizing the small business of the year: Barren Ground Coffee, Bella Dance Academy, Blachford Lake Lodge and Wilderness Resorts, Cabin Radio, Charlotte Henry Design, CloudWords, Created by Nana, Etandah Organic Day Spa, Juniper Health, Stanley Fitness and Boxing, The Medicine Shoppe Yellowknife, Tundra Transfer, and Yellowknife Sportfishing Adventures.

Five businesses – Bella Dance Academy, Etandah Organic Day Spa, NNSL Media, Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer, and the Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op – each have four nominations across the categories.

Cabin Radio is also nominated for the customer service and community impact awards, for a total of three nominations.

Here are the full shortlists. You can vote on the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce website and see videos submitted by each nominee.

Advertisement.

Resilient Small Business Of The Year Award, sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada

  • Barren Ground Coffee
  • Bella Dance Academy
  • Blachford Lake Lodge & Wilderness Resorts
  • Cabin Radio
  • Charlotte Henry Design
  • CloudWorks
  • Created by Nana
  • Etandah Organic Day Spa
  • Juniper Health
  • Stanley Fitness & Boxing
  • The Medicine Shoppe Yellowknife
  • Tundra Transfer
  • Yellowknife Sportfishing Adventures

Resilient Large Business Of The Year Award, sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada

  • De Beers Group
  • Det’on Cho Management LP / Det’on Cho Group
  • Diavik Diamond Mines (2012) Inc.
  • NNSL Media
  • Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer
  • Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd

Indigenous Entrepreneurship Resiliency Award, sponsored by Northland Utilities

  • Dene Wellness Warriors
  • Det’on Cho Management LP / Det’on Cho Group

Customer Service Award of Excellence, sponsored by De Beers Group

  • Bella Dance Academy
  • Cabin Radio
  • Created by Nana
  • Etandah Organic Day Spa
  • NNSL Media
  • Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer
  • Stanley Fitness & Boxing
  • TD Canada Trust
  • The Medicine Shoppe Yellowknife
  • Tundra Transfer
  • Yellowknife Sportfishing Adventures
  • Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd

Community Impact Award, sponsored by Northwest Territories Power Corporation

  • Blachford Lake Lodge & Wilderness Resorts
  • Cabin Radio
  • De Beers Group
  • Dene Wellness Warriors
  • NNSL Media
  • Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer
  • Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd

Resilient New Business Award

  • Anytime Fitness
  • Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge
  • Kristen Au Marketing
  • North Creative
  • Re/Max North of 60 Realty
  • Savannah’s Family Restaurant
  • YZF Tech Repairs

Resilient Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

  • Jackpine Paddle
  • Juniper Health

Workplace Health & Safety Award

  • Bella Dance Academy
  • De Beers Group
  • Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer
  • TD Canada Trust
  • Tundra Transfer

Resilient Women in Business Award, sponsored by the City of Yellowknife

  • A-List Organizing
  • Created by Nana
  • Etandah Organic Day Spa
  • Outcrop Communications Ltd

Innovation Award of Excellence

  • 62 Degrees North Inc
  • Bella Dance Academy
  • Bullock’s Bistro
  • CloudWorks
  • Etandah Organic Day Spa
  • NNSL Media
  • Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd

Advertisement.