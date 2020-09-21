Yellowknife Nominees revealed for 2020 YK business awards Published: September 21, 2020 at 3:57pm Ollie WilliamsSeptember 21, 2020 Attendees at the 2018 Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce business awards gala. Angela Gzowski/Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce The shortlists are out for this year’s 10 business awards handed out by the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce – and the winners will be chosen through an online vote. Between now and October 5, a public vote will decide where each award goes. This year’s awards have the theme of “resiliency” in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thirty-three separate businesses received at least one nomination from a member of the public. Advertisement. There are more than a dozen nominees for the flagship award recognizing the small business of the year: Barren Ground Coffee, Bella Dance Academy, Blachford Lake Lodge and Wilderness Resorts, Cabin Radio, Charlotte Henry Design, CloudWords, Created by Nana, Etandah Organic Day Spa, Juniper Health, Stanley Fitness and Boxing, The Medicine Shoppe Yellowknife, Tundra Transfer, and Yellowknife Sportfishing Adventures. Five businesses – Bella Dance Academy, Etandah Organic Day Spa, NNSL Media, Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer, and the Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op – each have four nominations across the categories. Cabin Radio is also nominated for the customer service and community impact awards, for a total of three nominations. Here are the full shortlists. You can vote on the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce website and see videos submitted by each nominee.Advertisement. Resilient Small Business Of The Year Award, sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada Barren Ground CoffeeBella Dance AcademyBlachford Lake Lodge & Wilderness ResortsCabin RadioCharlotte Henry DesignCloudWorksCreated by NanaEtandah Organic Day SpaJuniper HealthStanley Fitness & BoxingThe Medicine Shoppe YellowknifeTundra TransferYellowknife Sportfishing Adventures Resilient Large Business Of The Year Award, sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada De Beers GroupDet’on Cho Management LP / Det’on Cho GroupDiavik Diamond Mines (2012) Inc.NNSL MediaRochdi’s Your Independent GrocerYellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd Indigenous Entrepreneurship Resiliency Award, sponsored by Northland Utilities Dene Wellness WarriorsDet’on Cho Management LP / Det’on Cho Group Customer Service Award of Excellence, sponsored by De Beers Group Bella Dance AcademyCabin RadioCreated by NanaEtandah Organic Day SpaNNSL MediaRochdi’s Your Independent GrocerStanley Fitness & BoxingTD Canada TrustThe Medicine Shoppe YellowknifeTundra TransferYellowknife Sportfishing AdventuresYellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd Community Impact Award, sponsored by Northwest Territories Power Corporation Blachford Lake Lodge & Wilderness ResortsCabin RadioDe Beers GroupDene Wellness WarriorsNNSL MediaRochdi’s Your Independent GrocerYellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd Resilient New Business Award Anytime FitnessCopperhouse Eatery & LoungeKristen Au MarketingNorth CreativeRe/Max North of 60 RealtySavannah’s Family RestaurantYZF Tech Repairs Resilient Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Award Jackpine PaddleJuniper Health Workplace Health & Safety Award Bella Dance AcademyDe Beers GroupRochdi’s Your Independent GrocerTD Canada TrustTundra Transfer Resilient Women in Business Award, sponsored by the City of Yellowknife A-List OrganizingCreated by NanaEtandah Organic Day SpaOutcrop Communications Ltd Innovation Award of Excellence 62 Degrees North IncBella Dance AcademyBullock’s BistroCloudWorksEtandah Organic Day SpaNNSL MediaYellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd Advertisement. Related