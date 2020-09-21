Nominees revealed for 2020 YK business awards

The shortlists are out for this year’s 10 business awards handed out by the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce – and the winners will be chosen through an online vote.

Between now and October 5, a public vote will decide where each award goes. This year’s awards have the theme of “resiliency” in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thirty-three separate businesses received at least one nomination from a member of the public.

There are more than a dozen nominees for the flagship award recognizing the small business of the year: Barren Ground Coffee, Bella Dance Academy, Blachford Lake Lodge and Wilderness Resorts, Cabin Radio, Charlotte Henry Design, CloudWords, Created by Nana, Etandah Organic Day Spa, Juniper Health, Stanley Fitness and Boxing, The Medicine Shoppe Yellowknife, Tundra Transfer, and Yellowknife Sportfishing Adventures.

Five businesses – Bella Dance Academy, Etandah Organic Day Spa, NNSL Media, Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer, and the Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op – each have four nominations across the categories.

Cabin Radio is also nominated for the customer service and community impact awards, for a total of three nominations.

Here are the full shortlists. You can vote on the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce website and see videos submitted by each nominee.

Resilient Small Business Of The Year Award, sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada

Barren Ground Coffee

Bella Dance Academy

Blachford Lake Lodge & Wilderness Resorts

Cabin Radio

Charlotte Henry Design

CloudWorks

Created by Nana

Etandah Organic Day Spa

Juniper Health

Stanley Fitness & Boxing

The Medicine Shoppe Yellowknife

Tundra Transfer

Yellowknife Sportfishing Adventures

Resilient Large Business Of The Year Award, sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada

De Beers Group

Det’on Cho Management LP / Det’on Cho Group

Diavik Diamond Mines (2012) Inc.

NNSL Media

Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer

Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd

Indigenous Entrepreneurship Resiliency Award, sponsored by Northland Utilities

Dene Wellness Warriors

Det’on Cho Management LP / Det’on Cho Group

Customer Service Award of Excellence, sponsored by De Beers Group

Bella Dance Academy

Cabin Radio

Created by Nana

Etandah Organic Day Spa

NNSL Media

Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer

Stanley Fitness & Boxing

TD Canada Trust

The Medicine Shoppe Yellowknife

Tundra Transfer

Yellowknife Sportfishing Adventures

Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd

Community Impact Award, sponsored by Northwest Territories Power Corporation

Blachford Lake Lodge & Wilderness Resorts

Cabin Radio

De Beers Group

Dene Wellness Warriors

NNSL Media

Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer

Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd

Resilient New Business Award

Anytime Fitness

Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge

Kristen Au Marketing

North Creative

Re/Max North of 60 Realty

Savannah’s Family Restaurant

YZF Tech Repairs

Resilient Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

Jackpine Paddle

Juniper Health

Workplace Health & Safety Award

Bella Dance Academy

De Beers Group

Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer

TD Canada Trust

Tundra Transfer

Resilient Women in Business Award, sponsored by the City of Yellowknife

A-List Organizing

Created by Nana

Etandah Organic Day Spa

Outcrop Communications Ltd

Innovation Award of Excellence

62 Degrees North Inc

Bella Dance Academy

Bullock’s Bistro

CloudWorks

Etandah Organic Day Spa

NNSL Media

Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-Op Ltd