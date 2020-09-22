Sport North boss Doug Rentmeister resigns

Doug Rentmeister has stepped down from his position as executive director of Sport North, the agency that supports sports across the Northwest Territories.

Sport North organizes Team NT for major events like the Canada Games and Arctic Winter Games, while providing help for northern coaches and volunteers working in sport.

In an email to sports leaders announcing Rentmeister’s departure, Sport North president Les Skinner said Rentmeister had stepped down “due to health and personal reasons and he feels that this is best for both himself and the federation.”

Rentmeister told Cabin Radio: “I enjoyed my tenure with the federation and really liked working with the volunteers and various territorial sport organizations.”

Bill Othmer becomes Sport North’s interim executive director. “Things will continue as-is,” Skinner told the territory’s sports organizations by email.

Rentmeister was the executive director of Sport North for 18 years according to his LinkedIn profile. The role made him an ambassador and voice for sport in the NWT, frequently leading teams of hundreds of young athletes to major events.

He said leading Team NT at those events had provided him with many standout memories.

Skinner wrote: “On a personal note, I am very appreciative for all the hard work and contributions to sport in the NWT that Doug has made over the last 31 years.

“Doug has played an integral role in the Sport North Federation and he will be missed.”

Rentmeister’s name was listed on the territorial court docket for Tuesday in connection with a single charge under section 266 of the criminal code, which is related to assault.

No details of the case were immediately available and no allegations have been proven. The case was adjourned to a later date.

Rentmeister said the case bore no relation to his decision to step down.

James O’Connor and Sarah Pruys contributed reporting.