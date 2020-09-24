Masks now mandatory at YK Independent grocery stores

Yellowknifers heading to either of the city’s Your Independent Grocer stores must now wear a mask while perusing the aisles for groceries, as first reported by NNSL.

In an email to Cabin Radio, public relations staff for owner Loblaw confirmed Your Independent Grocers across Canada now require employees and customers to wear masks in-store.

“This decision was made in accordance with our most recent guidelines from public health that dictate that wearing a mask is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of Covid-19, particularly in places where physical distancing can be hard,” the email stated.

Loblaw noted masks are not mandatory for people who are unable to wear one for medical reasons. The company said customers can speak to a store manager if they have questions or concerns about the policy.

“We trust that our employees and customers will respect this policy and do what they can to help keep everyone safe.”

Loblaw is not the first company to require customers to wear masks in-store across Canada. Walmart mandated masks at its stores, including in Yellowknife, in August.