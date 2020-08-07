Walmart stores across Canada, including YK, to require face masks

Walmart stores across Canada, including Yellowknife, will require customers to wear face masks from Wednesday, August 12.

A statement from the company’s Canadian corporate headquarters said the requirement would apply across all stores, no matter the Covid-19 restrictions in place in each province and territory.

Customers will be expected to bring their own face coverings.

Face masks are not currently mandated in most public settings in the Northwest Territories, though the chief public health officer has recommended their use – particularly in situations where six feet of distance from others can’t be maintained.

Masks are required in some instances, such as for workers in some service industries and while travelling by air.