Police find, arrest wanted Inuvik man after public appeal

RCMP in Inuvik say they have found and arrested a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery who was the subject of a public appeal.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said “despite extensive efforts” they had been unable to locate 26-year-old Robert Vernon Cardinal.

The following morning, posting an update to Twitter, RCMP said Cardinal had been “located and arrested.”

A warrant for Cardinal’s arrest was originally issued on Friday. Police have charged him with forcible confinement, robbery, and disguise while committing an indictable offence.

According to police, when they responded to a report of an armed robbery in Inuvik on Thursday, two male suspects fled the area. Police then located and arrested one suspect, Timothy Dukeshire, at a local hotel.

Dukeshire is facing 10 criminal charges including robbery with a firearm. He is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Territorial Court in Yellowknife on October 5.