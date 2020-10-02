Starbucks, KFC target spring 2021 opening in Yellowknife

A new Yellowknife fast-food plaza featuring KFC and Starbucks now expects to open next year, the developer behind the project says.

Brian Long, director of development and construction with Toronto-based Soul Foods Group, told Cabin Radio by email on Friday that work on the plaza has been progressing well.

“The weather has been cooperative and we are making good progress. The development is starting to take shape,” he wrote.

A frame for the building was recently erected on Old Airport Road, opposite the present site of a McDonald’s and Independent grocery store.

An aerial photo of the development provided by Soul Foods Group.

Next, Long said, exterior cladding and a roof system will be put in place before interior work begins.

As signs next to the development declare, the initial hope had been to open the franchises this fall. Long said the current plan is to open KFC and Starbucks in the spring of 2021.

Delays brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic are blamed.

KFC was the first fast-food franchise to open in the territory, but hasn’t been available in Yellowknife since a downtown restaurant closed its doors in 2015.