Aurora College to stick with mix of online and in-person learning

The NWT’s Aurora College says its programming will remain a mix of in-person and online classes, known as “blended delivery,” for the remainder of the 2020-2021 academic year.

In a news release on Thursday, the college said making that decision now “will allow students and those who support them to prepare for the winter 2021 semester.”

Fall classes will continue in their current format for the rest of the semester.

In the winter and spring 2021 semesters, the college said more of its trades and industrial training programs will be delivered face-to-face.

There will be more continuing education opportunities in upcoming semesters, through both distance and face-to-face learning. At Aurora College’s centres in smaller communities, most programming will be delivered at a distance.

“Which courses are face-to-face is determined by the required learning outcomes and the ability of Aurora College to meet public health requirements,” the college said.

“Currently, limited face-to-face learning has been approved for some courses in health, education, trades, and adult upgrading programs.”

Aurora College says it has been offering financial support to students who need it for access to computers and the internet. In communities, students can borrow “turbo sticks” that provide internet access using cell data.

If students aren’t satisfied with their online learning experience, the college reiterated its summer promise to provide a tuition refund.