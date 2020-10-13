Tim Hortons transitioning to paper straws by early 2021

The NWT’s Tim Hortons lovers will soon be sipping Iced Capps and iced coffees through paper rather than plastic straws.

The restaurant chain said on Tuesday it has begun the process of eliminating plastic straws at Tim Hortons locations nationwide. The company plans to complete the move by early 2021.

Tim Hortons estimates the change will eliminate the need for around 300 million plastic straws in the next year.

There are 4,000 Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada, including two in Yellowknife and one in Fort Smith.

“We take seriously our responsibility to help contribute to a cleaner Canada and we know our guests are eager to support us on our mission to reduce waste, encourage the use of reusable cups and dishes when it is safe to do so, and recycle and use recyclable materials,” Hope Bagozzi, Tim Hortons’ chief marketing officer, was quoted as saying.

The announcement comes after the Canadian government unveiled plans to ban single-use plastic items like bags, straws, cutlery, and six-pack rings, as part of a larger goal of reaching zero plastic waste nationally by 2030.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Canadians currently throw away three million tonnes of plastic waste annually. Only nine percent of that is recycled according to the agency’s figures.

Canadians can provide feedback on the government’s proposed plan until December 9, 2020. Regulations are set to be finalized by the end of 2021.

Tim Hortons last year withdrew plastic stir sticks and launched a new, strawless lid for iced beverages. The chain plans to eliminate plastic bags in all restaurants by 2021 and is testing compostable cutlery.