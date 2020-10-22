Inuvik says it’s keeping pool closed for months to fix issues

Inuvik’s swimming pool will remain closed for six months or more in a bid to fix lingering issues, the town announced on Wednesday.

The pool has been closed since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic to protect public health. The town said it had used the intervening period to more thoroughly examine some longstanding concerns.

“As a result of these investigations, we have made a difficult decision that even after the measures we have recently taken, there are major corrections that must still be made,” the town said in a statement.

“There is no quick fix to the current problems.”

The town did not fully itemize the issues in question.

A news release issued on Wednesday did, however, say a “major overhaul of the pool operations” will now be carried out.

“Most of the modifications will be behind the scenes,” the news release read.

“The one exception will be the replacement of the pool liner, which had reached the end of its expected usage period and would have had to be replaced within the next year anyway.

“It is expected that these modifications could take six months to complete.”

The town said its goal remained to “have the pool back in operation as soon as possible” and it regrets the inconvenience.